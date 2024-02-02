GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Interactive digital repository of Kerala’s art forms in the making

February 02, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen

How about a digitally interactive journey showcasing the various indigenous art forms of Kerala complete with a treasure trove of information throwing light on their diverse aspects.

The Centre for Digital Transformation in Culture, an arm of Digital University Kerala, has embarked on such an ambitious programme. ‘Kerala’s Living Heritage: A Digital Journey’ seeks to codify all known and little-known art forms woven into the rich cultural and artistic tapestry of the State. It already features 100 art forms and is still counting.

“It goes beyond serving as a mere digital repository of Kerala’s art forms. Rather, it is digital humanities, a template for archiving culture using digital technology,” said Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala.

The multimedia digital repository presented in the form of a knowledge graph maps the art forms split into two sections – Kaleidoscope and Biomes – thus offering multiple ways to navigate through a dynamic and interactive space of vibrant Kerala cultural heritage practices and expressions.

In Kaleidoscope, one could browse through the art forms by various concepts like story, music, dance, rituals, costumes, makeup, drama, musical instruments involved and much more. In Biomes, arts forms are categorised under the broad concepts namely mountains, sea inland wetland, forest, grassland, agro-ecosystem, dryland, non-ecosystem specific, urban area, and mountain.

There will be a short description for each art form explaining aspects like its origins, where, when and how it’s performed, the myth, if any, whether it is associated with the agro-economy besides images and video clips. Materials for the repository are being primarily sourced from Bharat Bhavan, State government’s cultural exchange centre.

“Promoting traditional art forms and ensuring livelihood for the artists were among the objectives that triggered the initiative considering how the artists were among the worst affected during the pandemic. Going forward, public would be able to add to the repository subjected to our validation. We will keep updating the list of art forms and include additional features like master class showcasing performances by legendary artists,” Malu .G, Principal Investigator, Centre for Digital Transformation in Culture, Digital University Kerala.

An advisory committee of the Centre for Digital Transformation in Culture chaired by the former chief secretary K. Jayakumar has been constituted to monitor the functioning of the digital repository adopted from a UNESCO model. Art forms, which remain the preserve of a few and never codified before will be brought under the ambit of the project. It will be a blessing to those researching the culture and also art and culture enthusiasts from across the globe.

