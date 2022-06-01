Inter-modal transit hub in Thripunithura to transform landscape

June 01, 2022 00:35 IST

Project to bring out seamless connectivity between Kochi metro and railway

With the premises around the Thripunithura railway station set to become an inter-modal transit hub in tandem with the commissioning of the Kochi metro’s terminal station, and a bus stand being envisaged by the municipality a stone’s throw away, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has planned a foot overbridge linking the railway station and the proposed metro station.

Apart from bringing about seamless connectivity between the metro and railway station, the project is expected to attract rail passengers and others to firms and businesses that are likely to come up in the station’s commercial space, official sources said.

SN Junction station

The metro agency has already designed the nearby metro station at SN Junction in a ‘business-friendly’ manner. “This is because the region is among the most densely populated residential areas in the district and holds tremendous commercial potential. A total of 29,300 sq ft out of the 95,000 sq ft area at the station has been set apart as commercial space. The pre-licensing process has already begun,” metro sources said.

Unlike the metro stations in the 25-km Aluva-Pettah corridor, the station has been designed in such a way that the public can have direct access from the road to the commercial space. Among the advantages is that it will help customers and others enter the space directly, even after metro trains halt their operations, they added.

While reiterating that efforts are on to construct a bus terminal near the railway station on public-private partnership (PPP) basis, Thripunithura Municipal Chairperson Rema Santosh said a proposal had been submitted to the State government, seeking funds (estimated at around ₹100 crore) for land acquisition. “This is because the municipality is not in a position to repay such a massive loan. The need for funds to acquire land for a 22-metre-wide, four-lane road beneath the SN Junction-Thripunithura metro corridor too has been taken up with the government. This is more so because no other local body on the metro alignment has had to garner funds for a road project beneath the metro viaduct,” she added.

The Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) has, in the meantime, called for a dharna on Wednesday evening at East Fort in Thripunithura, denouncing the delay in readying a 22-metre-wide road in the corridor. “The proposed 16-metre-wide road would be insufficient to cater for traffic, once the metro’s terminal station and a bus stand come up in close proximity with the railway station, following which the area would turn into a major transit hub. Land acquisition will be cheaper now, since the area is mostly wetland,” said TRURA chairman V.P. Prasad.

The agency has been, in addition, demanding that the Railways permit more trains to halt at the station, which in turn will help augment patronage for the metro.