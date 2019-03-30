Intense factionalism in Cong., says K.V. Thomas

Concurring with Congress Working Committee member P.C. Chacko that there is intense factionalism in the State unit of the party, K.V. Thomas, MP, on Friday said the party, and not individual groups, should be given priority.

However, Mr. Thomas declined to comment on the reported division of seats for contesting the parliament elections between ‘I’ and ‘A’ factions in the party.

“Though, I belong to the ‘I’ faction in the Congress, I don’t support any faction beyond a level and party should be placed above all the factions,” he said.

Taking part in a meet-the-press programme, Mr. Thomas said he had earlier expressed his willingness to the party leadership and AICC president Rahul Gandhi to opt himself out of the candidature. At that time, the party stand was that all the sitting MPs shall contest the election, he said.

While deciding on the organisational heads right from the booth level and upwards, preference is always given to group affiliations.

Mr. Thomas said there was a feeling among younger colleagues in the party that his continued presence was blocking their career prospects. Let the younger generation lead the organisation, he added.