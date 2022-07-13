Intense campaign planned to check spread of dengue fever

More cases in Pachalam, Elamakkara and Vaduthala divisions

The Kochi Corporation has decided to step up the drive to prevent the spread of dengue fever in the city.

The spread of the disease is mostly getting reported from Pachalam, Elamakkara and Vaduthala divisions.

Fogging to kill adult mosquitoes will be intensified in Corporation divisions where more cases are reported. Larvicides will be sprayed to destroy larvae at breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

Care should be taken to prevent water getting stagnated in trays and containers used for indoor plants. Dry days should be observed in houses, and stagnation of water in abandoned pots and containers should be avoided to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, said a communication from Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Fridays will be observed as dry days at schools, while government offices will observe dry days on Saturdays. Sunday shall be dedicated to the dry day campaign in houses, the Mayor suggested.

Weeds found growing in unoccupied holdings should be removed by owners. The civic body will issue notices to owners of such holdings for clearing weeds. In case of failure to clear weeds, notices will be served on them with the support of the District Collector by invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, he said.

Health officials of the Corporation led by T.K. Ashraf, chairman of the Health Standing Committee, have reviewed the situation and initiated steps to curb the spread of the disease.

Squad formed

The Corporation has constituted a seven-member squad to intensify the drive against dengue fever.

Pluckers to remove abandoned tyres and coconut shells, which provide ideal conditions for the breeding of mosquitoes, will be given to the squad. The squad members will also be provided with hand-held fogging machines. They will get boots, gloves, helmets and mosquito-proof gear.

The services of the squad will be made available in divisions where the disease spread has been reported. Later, their services will be extended to the other divisions, Mr. Anilkumar said.