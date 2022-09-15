Intense animal birth control programme to be rolled out in Ernakulam

Licencing of pets to be made mandatory in district

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 15, 2022 23:37 IST

Volunteers catch street dogs for vaccination at the Ernakulam Junction railway station on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Licensing of pet dogs will be made mandatory in Ernakulam as part of efforts to check the spurt in dog bite cases in the district.

District Collector Renu Raj has asked the departments concerned to ensure that the process is completed by October 30.

A meeting convened by the district administration decided to set up facilities at the animal birth control (ABC) centres at Vadavucode and Mulanthuruthy. Similar facilities will be set up in other block panchayats.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said preventive measures similar to efforts made to check COVID-19 spread would be launched in the district. Vaccination and licensing will have to be completed without delay, he added.

Vacant buildings will be identified in block panchayats to open animal birth control centres. A meeting will be held involving members of animal welfare organisations for enlisting dog catchers.

The Kudumbashree has already initiated measures to identify dog catchers. Trained volunteers will be deployed for the vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sought the cooperation of the public to avoid littering in public spaces. Officials will hold meetings with representatives of restaurant and residents’ associations, voluntary organisations, NCC, and NSS to spread awareness on the need to prevent illegal waste dumping. The authorities are also planning to set up stray dog shelters.

