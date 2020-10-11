Intelligent traffic management system in city soon

The CSML-funded initiative to be launched on October 19

A ₹26-crore Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to streamline traffic movement and to aid in rule enforcement in Kochi will be inaugurated on October 19 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through videoconferencing.

The funding is from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), while Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) set up the necessary infrastructure. ITMS will also enable pedestrians to easily cross the road at a few busy areas in the city.

The key technology-based initiatives include vehicle-actuated signals, pedestrian-operated pelican signal system which will help them safely cross the road, area-traffic management in three modes, a surveillance-camera network capable of taking high-resolution images even at night and in rainy weather, a system at 35 junctions to track vehicles which jump the red signal, and a control room at the Revenue Tower to monitor and coordinate vehicle movement.

Actuated signals installed at 21 locales in Kochi will prevent the need for vehicles to wait unnecessarily at signal points. The system will automatically give preference to vehicles coming from the direction where traffic is more. The radar-based signal system will thus ensure optimal use of road space. Pelican signals have been placed on Shamugham Road, Menaka Junction, Kaloor, and Edappally.

The data thus generated will help in planning traffic management measures, if need be, with the help of agencies like NATPAC. Other key advantages include collection of traffic data like average speed, vehicle flow, and queue length, which will help in urban and traffic planning. An automated e-challan system and signages capable of displaying variable messages — from ambient air quality to police announcements for motorists — too are part of the project.

Keltron will maintain the infrastructure for a five-year period. It has already trained police personnel in managing the system.