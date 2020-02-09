Integrated traffic management on the anvil

An Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) powered by vehicle density detection cameras will come into force at 21 important junctions in the city under the aegis of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) in the next two months.

Under the ITMS, Area Traffic Control System will kick into action at these select signal junctions. A major highlight of the system will be the real-time adjustment of traffic signals integrated with vehicle density detection cameras unlike the present signals, which are pre-programmed and cannot be adjusted according to the vehicle density.

“It could also be controlled from the control room manually. So, unlike the present system, which demands deployment of personnel on roads to regulate traffic during a protest march or VIP movement, the control room can take over the command and regulate the traffic under the new system,” said S.P. Gopakumar, Head (Communications Division), Keltron.

“ITMS is scalable and can be expanded to cover nearly 120 traffic signals in the city in due course without adding further infrastructure,” he said.

Besides, the system will have red light traffic signal violation detection at four points and pelican crossings at another four junctions whereby pedestrians can turn the signal red for their crossing on flipping a switch.