Integrated station envisaged at Infopark

An integrated station has been envisaged at Infopark for the proposed Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod semi-high-speed rail corridor (Silver Line) and Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension, Chief Secretary Tom Jose said.

He was speaking at a presentation on the Silver Line project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024, here on Thursday. The programme was organised by Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), an NGO. Mr. Jose suggested extending the metro from Madhava Pharmacy Junction (at the northern end of M.G. Road) to Menaka so that it rejoins the metro at Jos Junction.

He said people the world over were opting for systems of mass rapid transport due to pollution, congestion, chaos, and accidents. “It is high time we cleaned up the damage caused to the environment by unbridled growth and industrialisation,” he added. Mr. Jose further exhorted Kochiites to cooperate with the district administration, which has been mandated to clear encroachments and other obstructions from canals which have narrowed down, subsequently causing flooding in the city.

In his address, V. Ajith Kumar, managing director, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), explained how the 532-km Silver Line would reduce travel time from the southern to northern end of Kerala to less than four hours, compared to the present 12 hours. Plans are being drawn up for setting up 27 feeder stations en route since 10 major stations will be located approximately 50 km away from one other. Connectivity has been planned with Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi airports and existing railway stations wherever possible.

The ₹66,405-crore venture will be a 100% green project, for which external loan is awaited at an interest rate of 1% or less. The green proposals include recycling of steel and concrete. A total of 11% of the corridor is expected to be elevated, mainly in cities. The fare has been set at ₹2.75 per km. Each train will have nine coaches and can be extended to 12. The daily ridership in 2024 has been pitched at 67,740, Mr. Ajith Kumar said.

District Collector S. Suhas and BKRG president S. Gopakumar spoke.