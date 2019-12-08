Integrated command control centre to be ready by December-end

The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has begun civil work on the Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (ICCCC) for Kochi city in a 10,000-sq ft space at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station.

The ICCCC, a major project of CSML, will be operational by December-end, said a press note.

Initially, the city corporation, KSEB, Fire and Rescue Services, and the police will be plugged into the command control centre, with the remaining agencies brought into the loop subsequently.

“The ICCCC is a place which gathers data from all departments using information and communication technology as a backbone. It is a place where information from various departments and various applications is collected and analysed for better planning of the city. It has a business intelligence engine which will process all information and generate insights. These insights will be helpful in managing incidents across the city and for better planning for development. It plays the role of decision support system to the city,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, CSML.

The release said the ICCCC would be a single source of information for all civic functions. It will be a platform with the ability to receive, intelligently correlate and share information with stakeholders who are into city operations and planning to better predict outcomes. It will also act as the city’s emergency and disaster management platform.

The centre, wired as it will be with various stakeholders in civic services, will support the police in maintaining law and order, assist disaster management operations, help control pollution and efficient use of electricity and water, make timely delivery of services possible and offer better health and education services.

Integrated data visualisation and real-time analysis of data will drastically enhance the efficiency of various services and accelerate the process of problem-solving, according to officials. It will also help anticipate challenges to minimise their impact.