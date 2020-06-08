Integrated command control centre opened

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated Cochin Smart Mission Limited’s (CSML) Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (IC4) and solar power project via videoconferencing on Monday.

“The IC4 system streamlines public access to services since it uses technology to connect the workings of various departments,” he said. In case of flood or disease outbreaks, extending immediate help to affected areas will become easier with interactive web maps of the city available at the centre, including that of the road network and traffic.

Public’s portal

A citizen’s web portal and mobile app are part of the IC4 project, allowing people to file complaints including those related to waterlogging, streetlights, illegal constructions and waste management, through the system. Residents who do not have access to the technology can access the system through Akshaya e-centres, the Chief Minister said. Concerned officials are required to act on the complaints in a time-bound manner.

Visuals from CCTV cameras installed in public places across the city can be accessed from the centre. LED streetlights set up as part of the CSML project can also be controlled from a single point. While police, fire and rescue services and KSEB services have been integrated at the centre, eventually other government services are also likely to be included. The centre will function from the premises of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station.

CSML’s solar power project was also inaugurated. As many as 28 buildings have been equipped with solar panels that will generate 14.6 lakh units of renewable energy per year. This is likely to reduce the government’s expenditure on electricity by around ₹1.2 crore, besides reducing carbon emissions by around 1,000 tonnes.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen, Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs P.T. Thomas and T.J. Vinod, and Mayor Soumini Jain participated in the meet.