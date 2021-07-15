Integrated Aqua Park project gains steam

KOCHI

15 July 2021 21:06 IST

The ₹250-crore project will be spread over 133 acres in Puthuvypeen

Groundwork for the proposed Integrated Aqua Park project in Kochi has gathered momentum, with the expert committee constituted to take the project forward meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting chaired by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian decided to complete the spadework for the ₹250-crore project.

As a first step, a detailed project report (DPR) has to be prepared and all statutory clearances, including environment clearance, obtained. The DPR may have to be prepared by empanelled project consultants with international expertise, said Fisheries Department Joint Director Asha Augustine, who is also the convener of the expert committee.

The project, which will be spread over 133 acres in Puthuvypeen, will have a mangrove botanical garden and a dolphin research institute for conservation and management of coastal and marine ecosystems.

Hubs of multifarious fisheries activities / facilities for production of quality seed and feed, seed rearing, fish culture, pre- and post-harvest infrastructure, technology incubation centres, which will generate employment through business models including start-ups and sea food marketing and logistics centres, have been proposed.

The dolphin research institute has been proposed in collaboration with the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology for creating awareness about native dolphin species and their conservation and research. Dolphin sighting programmes with the support of the Centre have also been proposed.

An oceanarium with modern aquaria and aqua museum, facilities for promoting recreational fisheries, and eco-tourism projects have also been proposed.

Kerala Aqua Ventures International Limited will lead the oceanarium component of the project. The marine aquaria will be of international standards and will have state-of-the-art infotainment facilities. The oceanarium will be an attempt to disseminate the importance of fisheries through the installation and operation of the marine aquaria, according to the project document.

The Central government will support the project, which has been proposed in the public-private-participation (PPP) mode.

An initial budgetary allocation of ₹12.5 crore has been made, which could be utilised for groundwork and preparation of the DPR, said Ms. Augustine.

Incidentally, the Fisheries Department had proposed a oceanarium project five years ago. Though a DPR was prepared by a consultant, the project did not take off.