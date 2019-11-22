Insurance for Maradu residents not finalised

As many as four agencies have approached the Maradu municipality with regard to insuring houses near one of the apartment complexes ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court. Residents of Maradu had earlier raised the issue of houses getting damaged in the impact of the demolition. They had also written to the Chief Minister in this regard.

Municipal chairperson T.H. Nadeera said going by discussions with senior officials, there is an insurance scheme for houses, besides medical insurance for people living within 50-metre radius of the building being demolished. However, details of the scheme and the agency to provide the cover are yet to be finalised.

Efforts are on to extend financial assistance to people to stay away for a couple of months till the completion of the demolition process. According to Ms. Nadeera, there are around 30 houses near Alpha Serene apartments. The other structures do not have many people living nearby.

Among the suggestions put forward by residents living near Alpha Serene, was that the demolition of the building be done last, taking lessons from problems caused by the demolition of the other apartment complexes. They complained that the issues raised by them seemed to have been ascribed no value, with no agency reaching out to them. According to a statement issued by the AIYF Maradu Local Committee, the demolition work is causing severe noise pollution, which is over and above the dust generated. It alleged that the demolition was being carried out unscientifically without proper safety precautions.