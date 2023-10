October 18, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - KOCHI

The State committee of the Association of Animal Husbandry Field Officers has demanded insurance coverage for all dairy farmers across the State. Dairy farmers in rural areas should also be paid wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme as done in urban areas, the committee demanded. A resolution was passed seeking allotment of benefits including dearness allowance being denied citing financial crisis.

