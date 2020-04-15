Kochi

Insulin shortage at PHCs

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has asked the Health Department to ensure availability of insulin in government hospitals in the district.

In a missive to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Wednesday, Mr. Raghavan said shortage of the medicine at primary health centres in villages was troubling poor patients. Unnikulam panchayat was one such area, he said.

