Institutions under Church should be governed by Companies Act: Joint Christian Council

Forum says while the units make profit, employees are denied benefits

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 31, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Christian Council (JCC), a forum of various Church members calling for more transparency in Church administration, has demanded that various institutions under the Christian Church be registered under the Companies Act.

In a statement issued here on Monday, JCC general secretary Joseph Velivil said that the Kerala High Court had ordered the State government to initiate a high-level inquiry into various land deals by the Church. 

The JCC raised the demand after its executive committee meeting in Kochi. The statement also alleged that while the Church institutions made profit, the employees of the institutions were not paid the salaries prescribed and were denied ESI benefits and insurance protection, the JCC said in the statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Felix Pulloodan presided over the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app