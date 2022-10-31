Kochi

Institutions under Church should be governed by Companies Act: Joint Christian Council

The Joint Christian Council (JCC), a forum of various Church members calling for more transparency in Church administration, has demanded that various institutions under the Christian Church be registered under the Companies Act.

In a statement issued here on Monday, JCC general secretary Joseph Velivil said that the Kerala High Court had ordered the State government to initiate a high-level inquiry into various land deals by the Church. 

The JCC raised the demand after its executive committee meeting in Kochi. The statement also alleged that while the Church institutions made profit, the employees of the institutions were not paid the salaries prescribed and were denied ESI benefits and insurance protection, the JCC said in the statement.

Felix Pulloodan presided over the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2022 7:47:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/institutions-under-church-should-be-governed-by-companies-act-joint-christian-council/article66077287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY