Institutions under Church should be governed by Companies Act: Joint Christian Council

Forum says while the units make profit, employees are denied benefits

The Joint Christian Council (JCC), a forum of various Church members calling for more transparency in Church administration, has demanded that various institutions under the Christian Church be registered under the Companies Act.

In a statement issued here on Monday, JCC general secretary Joseph Velivil said that the Kerala High Court had ordered the State government to initiate a high-level inquiry into various land deals by the Church.

The JCC raised the demand after its executive committee meeting in Kochi. The statement also alleged that while the Church institutions made profit, the employees of the institutions were not paid the salaries prescribed and were denied ESI benefits and insurance protection, the JCC said in the statement.

Felix Pulloodan presided over the meeting.