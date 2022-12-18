Installation that brings out the ‘halo’ around women

December 18, 2022 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - KOCHI

Among the 22 installations showcased at the Kochi Design Week, one remained rather hidden from the public display and could have been easily missed.

For, it was behind a black curtain and one had to step into a very cramped space to find three installations merged into one and named, Iraivi, which in Tamil translated into goddess.

Designed by an architect firm named Monsoon Collective, it aimed to drive home the liberation of women and their limitless potential while also reflecting on their lived-in realities. On one side was a three-ringed board of which two were dominated by common kitchen utensils reflecting the society’s conventional notions about women.

The final outer ring, however, was adorned by medals and uniforms symbolic of what women can aspire for and have always achieved whenever they have managed to break the shackles.

“We have designed it like a halo around the Goddess Durga who exudes strength like no other female deity,” said Isaac George who works for Manoj Madhu, the principal architect at the firm, who developed the concept.

Across it was a similarly designed three-ringed round mirror of same size but shattered except for the first ring thus reflecting only the kitchen utensils and blurring the medals thus driving home how society is always insistent on restricting women to their conventional role.

Separating these two boards were a platform on the floor packed with colourful bangles and tightly sealed with a translucent sheet. Visitors were encouraged to step on it as a symbolic gesture of breaking the barriers for women.