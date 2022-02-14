Installation of smart electricity meters complete in select areas in Kochi

System enables consumer and power supplying utility to assess consumption on real-time basis

The installation of around 70% of the nearly 26,000 smart electricity meters as part of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has been completed in the selected Area-Based Development Zones. Wards one to five in West Kochi and parts of areas along Shanmugham Road, D.H. Ground, Park Avenue and Banerjee Road in the city had seen installation of smart meters, said CSML sources.

Kochi is among the first 20 urban areas selected under the Union government's Smart Cities Mission meant to give new life to the prevailing urban ecosystem through area-based development strategies. The aim of the Smart Cities Mission is to promote cities with core infrastructure and provide quality life to its citizens and a clean and sustainable environment through the application of smart solutions.

Though the smart electricity meters programme is part of the national mission on modernisation of electricity supply across the country, the current programme has been taken up under the Smart Cities Mission. The work on installing smart meters will be undertaken by power utilities in the respective States.

The smart electricity meters are connected through a web-based monitoring system that helps reduce commercial losses and enhance revenue. The system enables the consumer and the power supplying utility to make an assessment of actual power consumption on a real-time basis. Consumers will be able to make an assessment of power consumption subscribe to future consumption through pre-paid bills just as in a mobile phone subscription.

As part of the Smart Cities Mission, smart roads in selected areas have witnessed utility lines go underground. The facilities have been installed along D.H. Road, Shangmugham Road, Banerjee Road and Abraham Madamakkal Road. LED lights have also been installed in the areas.