Installation of Ambedkar’s portrait irks Government Law College authorities

February 23, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The portraits of B.R. Ambedkar and Dakshayani Velayudhan were installed in the Central Hall of the Government Law College, Ernakulam, on Thursday. The photo was shared by students of the college.

A few students of the Government Law College, Ernakulam, installed the portraits of B.R. Ambedkar and Dakshayani Velayudhan in the central hall of the college on Thursday.

The students of the 2022-25 batch installed the portraits on the eve of the 21st edition of the the National Moot Court competition for the T.S. Venkateshwara Iyer ever-rolling trophy.

However, the installation did not go down well with the college authorities who said that the permission of the State government was required for such installations as the college building was a heritage and protected structure.

Principal Bindu M. Nambiar said a portrait was earlier installed at the college after obtaining permission from the government. She added that the portrait of Ambedkar would not be removed for the time being, and that the advice of the government would be sought on the matter.

Moot court

The three-day moot court competition, which will begin on Friday, will see 18 institutions from across the country vying for the trophy. Sitting judges of the Kerala High Court will be present at the competition, said a communication here.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan will inaugurate the competition. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, Justice Kauser Edappagath, and Justice P. Gopinath of the Kerala High Court will be present at the valedictory function, according to the organisers. Senior advocates and legal academics will also attend.

