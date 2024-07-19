GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Install online system for seeking nod for elephant parading: HC

Published - July 19, 2024 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the High Court on Friday underlined the need for putting in place an online system for seeking permission to parade elephants and carrying out verification of elephants before the start of next festival season. The Bench also emphasised the need for implementing the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, when cases relating to human-animal conflicts came up for hearing. The court orally observed that if the State government did not implement the new rules before the next festival season, the court would pass a judicial order on regulating the parade of elephants. The State government informed the court that of the 408 captive elephants in the State, 369 were owned by private individuals and 39 were under the care of the Forest department.

