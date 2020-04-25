Instagram user held for misusing girls’ photos

The police have cracked a cybercrime on fast-track by tracing a 19-year-old Instagram user who allegedly misused the profile photos of more than 15 girls from various parts of Kozhikode district and circulated them widely through his fake accounts with derogatory comments.

Majnas, a native of Ambayathode, was arrested within three days after the girls approached District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) Dr. A. Srinivas. The suspect had allegedly created five different fake Instagram accounts to post the girls’ images by describing them as prostitutes.

Police sources said the suspect was tracked with the support of the Kozhikode Cyberdome. C. Sivaprasad, Circle Inspector and nodal officer in charge of the Cyberdome, said the account holder was identified in just three days of receiving the complaint.

Majnas was arrested by a team led by Nadakkavu Circle Inspector Ashraf. There were three cases registered against him in Kozhikode district, including one at the Nadakkavu station. The other two were registered at the Balussery and Perambra stations.

The youth, who was picked up from Ambayathode by Sub Inspector P.M. Rajeev, was charged under various sections of the IT Act. According to the police, the reason for misusing the images is yet to be ascertained. Incidentally, the complainants had no online or off-line connection with the suspect who was doing odd jobs after Plus Two course.

A relative of one of the complainants said the online torture by the invisible account holder had caused huge mental agony and disgrace to the girls. Learning about their plight, a few ethical hackers had voluntarily hacked one of the fake accounts in their efforts to track the suspect.