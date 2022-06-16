Instagram announces popular creator programme in Malayalam

‘Born on Instagram’ course to help creators become better at storytelling

Popular social media platform Instagram has announced the availability of the ‘Born on Instagram’ creator course in Malayalam, which will help creators in Kerala hone their skills and become better at storytelling.

Born on Instagram is a creator education and enablement program comprising a creator course to educate aspiring creators to create, grow, and earn on the platform. The self-learn, e-learning course has 15 byte-sized modules that give insights on how creators can manage their presence on the platform, create better content, grow using Instagram’s diverse tools, stay safe and earn through branded content, said a release issued here.

The programme website www.bornoninstagram.com was launched in September last year, but the course has been localised in Malayalam now.

“At Meta, we’re committed to support and grow the creator ecosystem in the country. The Born on Instagram program has an important role to play, as it democratises creator education by making it available in local languages. We hope every aspiring creator in Kochi makes use of this free course and creates more entertaining content and builds strong communities on Instagram,” said Ankur Vaish, head, Creator Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta).

The social media platform perceives Kerala as a hub for creator activity, especially since the launch of its feature called Reels. The Born on Instagram creator course will help more young people in the city jumpstart their creator ambitions or enhance their storytelling skills.

Apart from the learning course, the Born on Instagram program provides weekly trends on Reels for creators to create better content, opportunities to interact with experts from Instagram, connect with established creators and earn through brand partnerships as well.

For creators, Instagram also recently announced a bundle of new features on Reels. It includes extending the length of Instagram Reels up to 90 seconds, adding stickers like poll, quiz, and emoji slider stickers to reels, a way to import personal own audio directly within Instagram Reels, and templates to help one easily and quickly create own reel, the release said.