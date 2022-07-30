Inspector transferred a day after breach in Chief Minister’s security

A police officer of the inspector rank has been transferred following the major breach in security that brought the cavalcade of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to an abrupt halt in Kakkanad on Friday afternoon.

M.A.S. Sabuji, Station House Officer of Elamakkara police station, has been transferred to Vadanappally police station in Thrissur district in a swap transfer with the inspector there. Mr. Sabuji was reportedly in charge of the area where the breach took place.

A senior Kochi City police officer said he did not know the reason for the transfer, adding that there had been other transfers as per the order concerned. However, no other official from Kochi City has been transferred in the latest shuffle.

A Youth Congress activist on Friday jumped in front of the Chief Minister’s official car and staged a black flag protest, besides slapping on the side window of the car multiple times before being overpowered by the police. Sony Pananthanam, Youth Congress Ernakulam Niyojaka Mandalam block general secretary, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.