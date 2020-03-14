Kochi

Inspections in Bengaluru buses

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and Health Department will jointly conduct inspection in buses coming from Bengaluru to Kerala, from March 13 midnight on Thrissur-Mannuthy Bypass, as part of the drive to detect COVID-19-infected passengers. Ambulances will be kept ready to shift suspected patients to hospital.

