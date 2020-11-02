Inspection of canals delayed

Irrigation dept yet to act on PCB’s request to make the water bodies accessible

The process of inspecting the canal connecting the Periyar river and Edayattuchaal paddy field to check the presence of unauthorised pipelines and discharge from industrial units in the Edayar region is getting delayed.

The Pollution Control Board had requested the Irrigation department in a letter dated September 7 to make the canal accessible for inspection. It had also suggested providing inspection chambers or manholes at definite intervals along the entire stretch of the canal to identify unauthorised pipelines, if any, laid from the industrial units to the canal. “We are awaiting action from the Irrigation department to carry out the inspection,” said board officials.

The board had received complaints from the local residents alleging discharge of effluents into the canal along the Edayar industrial area. “Since the canal is concealed, the board officials are not able to verify whether any discharges/unauthorised pipelines are laid from the industries discharging to the drain/canal,” said the letter.

The canal joins the Periyar at the upstream of Pathalam bund regulator. The discharge of any sewage/trade effluent to this canal will ultimately reach the river at upstream of Pathalam bund, affecting the water quality and ecosystem of the river.

The board has quoted the directive by the National Green Tribunal, which had ordered immediate steps to check pollution of the river and dumping of effluents and sewage into the river. The government has prepared an action plan for rejuvenation of the river and it is under the implementation stage by various departments.

The board had conducted investigations in the area and collected water samples from the canal. The analysis report had revealed presence of effluents.