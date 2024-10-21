Insistence on wearing unform does not amount to offence under Juvenile Justice Act on the part of teacher: HC

The Kerala High Court has held that insistence by a teacher or principal of a school on students to wear uniform does not amount to cruelty to child under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The court made the observation recently while quashing a criminal case registered against the principal of a school in Thrissur for insisting on wearing uniform when a student came to the school in colour dress. The principal submitted in her petition that insisting a student on wearing uniform of the school during the academic period would not attract the offence under section 75 of the JJ Act.

The court said when a teacher insists for wearing uniform, on seeing a student in colour dress, the same is intended for the purpose of maintaining the discipline of the school in the matter of uniform dress code, and the same, in no way could be held as an act which would cause unnecessary mental or physical suffering to the child, so as to attract the offence under section 75 of the JJ Act. If, as part of maintenance of the discipline of the school when wearing of uniform dress is made mandatory, it is the duty of the students to obey the same, so as to keep the dignity and discipline of the school to impart education effectively. If such acts are given the colour of an offence under the JJ Act, “the discipline of the school would become topsy-turvy”, the court added.

