INS Venduruthy wins Vanamitra Award

INS Venduruthy, the base depot of the Naval Base here, has been bestowed with the Vanamitra award for Ernakulam district for the year 2020-21.
The award, instituted by Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department, is for voluntary organisations/individuals/educational institutions/farmers in each district in honour of their contribution towards biodiversity conservation. The award comprises a purse of ₹25,000 and a plaque.
Consistent and concerted efforts by INS Venduruthy towards waste management, increasing biodiversity in the area, afforestation by tree plantation drives, and creating plastic-free environment by community efforts were considered for the award, a press release said.
During the last 12 months and more, INS Vendururthy had taken up upkeep of the environment such as rejuvenation of Venduruthy channel and mangrove plantation which resulted in increased biodiversity. An environment-friendly waste management facility, commissioned through the CSR route, with active support from the district administration, SILK and CSL resulted in effective management of plastic waste.
The unit had also created a Miyawaki Forest in 10 cents of land near the Navy Children School at the Naval Base.
