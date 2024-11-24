ADVERTISEMENT

INS Tarangini undertakes joint sailing with Italy’s Amerigo Vespucci

Updated - November 24, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Tarangini joined the Italian sail ship Amerigo Vespucci for a joint sailing exercise off Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Tarangini, conducted a joint sailing exercise with the Italian sail ship Amerigo Vespucci on Friday (November 22), off the coast of Kochi.

The ships jointly exercised various sail manoeuvres, enhancing training, cooperation, interoperability and sharing of best practices. According to a release by the Indian Navy, the exercise symbolised the enduring friendship and vision for collaboration between the two navies.

INS Tarangini, pivotal in training naval cadets, has participated in various goodwill missions across the globe. The joint sailing underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to global seafaring traditions and fostering international partnerships, the release added

