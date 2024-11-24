INS Tarangini undertakes joint sailing with Italy’s Amerigo Vespucci

The Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Tarangini, conducted a joint sailing exercise with the Italian sail ship Amerigo Vespucci on Friday (November 22), off the coast of Kochi.

The ships jointly exercised various sail manoeuvres, enhancing training, cooperation, interoperability and sharing of best practices. According to a release by the Indian Navy, the exercise symbolised the enduring friendship and vision for collaboration between the two navies.

INS Tarangini, pivotal in training naval cadets, has participated in various goodwill missions across the globe. The joint sailing underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to global seafaring traditions and fostering international partnerships, the release added

