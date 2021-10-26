INS Tarangini makes sortie off Trincomalee

KOCHI

26 October 2021

The Indian Navy’s sail training vessel INS Tarangini undertook a sea sortie off Trincomalee, as part of sail training familiarisation for 10 Sri Lankan Navy trainees, on Tuesday.

The ship also conducted a two-day-long harbour training phase for the trainees, prior to the sortie. Sail training ships Tarangini and Sudarshini are on a four-day visit to Trincomalee, as part of overseas deployment of the First Training Squadron, from October 24 to 28, said a Navy release.

