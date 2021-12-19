INS Shardul escorts m.v. Kavaratti to Kochi

The passenger ship had got stranded off Androth following a fire incident

INS Shardul, warship based at the Southern Naval Command, escorted m.v. Kavaratti, the Lakshadweep administration’s passenger ship, which got stranded off Androth following a fire incident, to Kochi for repairs.

The fire on November 30, though extinguished by the crew, had damaged the ship’s starboard engine room. The ship could not start its engines and had anchored off Androth island awaiting towing orders for repairs.

On receiving the Lakshadweep administration’s request, the Navy dispatched INS Shardul with a team of experts. The team, along with Officer-in-Charge Naval Detachment Androth Lieutenant Commander Bishnu C. Panda embarked m.v. Kavaratti on Friday and undertook a detailed assessment of the damage.

The Naval crew assisted the crew of Kavaratti in starting the ship’s port engine. Towing gears were passed to Kavaratti by INS Shardul, and towing trials were conducted.

After rehearsing various emergencies, Shardul escorted Kavaratti safely to Kochi on Saturday.