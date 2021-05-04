Kochi

INS Shardul deployed to bring oxygen from Kuwait

INS Shardul which is being deployed to ferry liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers from Kuwait.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Navy has deployed INS Shardul, a landing ship tank based at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, to ferry liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers from Kuwait to India as part of Op Samudra Sethu-II.

The amphibious ship, the first of its class, is designed to carry tanks, trucks and troops. Several ships of the Navy are currently deployed as part of the initiative to bring oxygen from countries in the Indian Ocean Region.

INS Shardul has earlier taken part in the repatriation of Indians stranded overseas, in the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

