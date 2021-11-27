INS Dronacharya hosts senior citizens and children

The INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi hosted residents from Good Hope Old Age Home and children from Ashwas Bhawan Orphanage on Saturday as part of Navy Week activities.

A cultural programme was presented before them. A continuity drill display by trainees was widely appreciated.

The programme was part of Navy’s community outreach activities, in which personnel of INS Dronacharya and members of Naval Wives’ Welfare Association took part. The activities included repair and cleaning of common areas, painting of periphery wall, and other maintenance work towards the upkeep of buildings. Both institutions were provided ration and other utility items as required by the residents.

The guests were given a tour of the Naval Base and gunnery weapons at INS Dronacharya. Commodore V.Z. Job, Commanding Officer, INS Dronacharya, and officers and sailors interacted with them.

A blood donation camp too was organised at INS Dronacharya in coordination with the Indian Medical Association on Friday. About 150 volunteers, including service personnel, defence civilians and families, donated blood.