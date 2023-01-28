ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiry report on charges against lawyer submitted to State Police Chief

January 28, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Alleged fleecing of clients by lawyer on the pretext of bribing judges 

The Hindu Bureau

District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethuraman on Saturday submitted to the State Police Chief (SPC) an inquiry report into allegations against a High Court lawyer that he had fleeced his clients on the pretext of bribing judges.

He was asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by the SPC on January 15. This was after the High Court Vigilance wing submitted a report to the High Court Registrar after conducting a probe on allegations against the lawyer.

“My job is to file a subjective and unbiased report to the SPC,” Mr. Sethuramam told the media in the morning without divulging the content of the report. The report was submitted after recording the statements of all parties concerned, including the lawyer. Though he initially did not turn up as directed, his statement was eventually recorded on Wednesday when he insisted that the amount collected from his clients was towards his fees and not meant as bribes to be paid to judges.

The report is likely to form the basis of whether or not to register a case. It was alleged that the lawyer had taken lakhs of rupees from clients by falsely claiming that it was meant as bribe for judges.

