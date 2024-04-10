Inquiry report of sessions judge reveals unauthorised access to memory card in the actor assault case by former magistrate, 2 others

April 10, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A fact-finding finding inquiry conducted by the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge into the alleged unauthorised access made to the memory card containing visuals of the sexual assault of the actor while in the custody of the courts has revealed that it was accessed illegally by former Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Leena Rasheed and two others.

In an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the inquiry report and order a probe by a police special investigation team under the supervision of the court into the incident, the survivor, citing the inquiry report, alleged that Leena Rasheed, the then JFCM, Angamaly, Mahesh Mohan, personal assistant of the then Principal and Sessions Judge, who is now a judge of the Kerala High Court, and Thajudeen, then Shirstadar of the trial court, Ernakulam, had accessed it.

She pointed out that a mere reading of the inquiry report indicated that several persons, including the judicial officers, kept in their personal custody the memory card and the pen drive for months and years without valid reasons.

The survivor pointed out that the access on January 9, 2018 was done by Leena Rasheed. The magistrate kept the pen drive and memory card in her custody for no justifiable judicial needs.

She said it was evident from the report that misuse of the pen drive and memory card started from the JFMC, Angamaly. However, the finding in the report stated that if it was accessed, it was by the magistrate. There was a deliberate attempt to illegally protect the magistrate who had kept the pen drive and memory card in her custody for about one year.

The survivor submitted that the inquiry was ordered with the good intention of maintaining the purity of the judicial system. “The inquiry occasioned in demonstrating that there exists an impure element which requires to be dealt with the iron fist of law,” said the survivor.

The survivor also alleged that the sessions judge’s report had given vague reasoning that the magistrate had taken the records in the case to her residence for verification.

However, no attempt had been made by the inquiry authority to collect the laptop and other electronic gadgets of the magistrate and her family members to subject those to scientific examination to ascertain whether the visual was copied.

The survivor pointed out that the sessions judge directed Mahesh Mohan to verify it by taking the memory card to his residence. He was asked to maintain confidentiality otherwise his life would be in peril. He took the memory card to his residence at about 10.58 p.m. on December 13, 2018 using his mobile phone. He returned the memory card to the judge the next day.

Mahesh Mohan informed the inquiry authority that he destroyed the mobile phone used to verify the visuals. The survivor alleged that the inquiry team never ascertained with the then sessions judge about the statements given by Mahesh Mohan.

The survivor said the inquiry was conducted to safeguard the culprits. The involvement of the then sessions judge and his alleged custody of the memory card was believed based on the confession of Mahesh Mohan.

She, quoting the inquiry report, alleged that the third access of the memory card was made by Thajudeen using his phone on July 19, 2021 while it was in the custody of the Ernakulam sessions judge who conducted the inquiry.

The principles of natural justice stipulated that nobody shall be the judge of his/her case or in which he/she is a witness and nobody shall conduct a trial inquiry in which he/she is interested or is a crucial witness.

The survivor alleged that no inquiry was done to ascertain the version of Thajudeen that his phone was lost in February 2022. Normally, a person who loses his mobile phone should report the loss to the nearest police station to avoid its misuse. But the inquiry did not mention about it.