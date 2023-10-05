Inquiry ordered into police officer’s death

October 05, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

A preliminary inquiry has been ordered by District Police Chief (Ernakulam) Vivek Kumar into the alleged suicide by a police driver in Muvattupuzha on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police K. Biju Mon has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit a report. Jobi D. Das, 48, a driver attached to the district police headquarters, was found hanging at his home in Muvattupuzha on Wednesday around 1.30 p.m. He was alone in the house at that time.

“The Additional SP will carry out a preliminary inquiry and submit a report. Withholding of increments of the deceased following allegations against him will also be looked into in the inquiry,” said Mr. Kumar.

The deceased had left behind a note in which he alleged harassment by the department and colleagues. The note specifically named three officials with the motor transport wing of the district headquarters.

The victim was the driver of one of the four highway patrol vehicles attached to the district police headquarters. The vehicle had recently met with an accident following which the motor transport wing had given two replacement vehicles both of which he complained were unfit.

Following this, he had been shifted to driver duty with the vehicle of the Chottanikkara police station, which seemed to have also served as a trigger. For the document, known in police parlance as passport, directing him to report for duty at the Chottanikkara police station had also been found alongside the suicide note with a scribbling in red ink ‘report before God.’

The victim had posted the note written in red ink on a torn page of a diary in a WhatsApp group of police drivers reportedly just before his death. Though a police vehicle rushed to his house, it was too late. While he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead.

The note alleged that his 12 increments were withheld, which he said was not on account of drinking or bribery. The note alleged that while the increments of the most corrupt officials were not withheld, he was being penalised.

Reportedly, the victim had approached a senior officer when his three increments were withheld. However, the officer was not impressed, and the victim was reportedly stripped of three more increments.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.

