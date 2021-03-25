Innovative waste bins installed

KOCHI

25 March 2021 22:13 IST

Mayor M. Anilkumar and district chairman of Innerwheel Club of Greater Cochin, Deepti Anoop, inaugurated the waste bin project of the club at Panampilly Nagar walkway on Thursday.

The waste bin made of high quality stainless steel and designed by Better Kochi Response Group, an NGO, can be inverted for removing the waste for disposal. The Mayor said that many such waste bins would be placed in different parts of Kochi. A systematic cleaning of the waste bins at regular intervals will be done.

