Innovative sanitation solutions needed in flood-prone areas, says Thomas Isaac

June 10, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Innovative solutions to ensure safe and secure sanitation are required in flood-prone regions in the State, according to former Finance Minister T.M Thomas Isaac.

“The issue of safe and secure toilets remains in flood-prone areas. We need innovative solutions to address them to make sure that people in flood-prone regions have access to safe sanitation,” he said. Mr. Isaac was delivering the keynote address at a workshop on ‘Climate Change and Coastal Communities of Kerala: Resistance and Resilience’ at North Paravur on Saturday.

Local bodies should employ innovative strategies against climate change-induced high tide flooding. “Sustainable practices for construction of houses in flood-hit areas have to be implemented. Care must be taken to listen to problems facing women in flood-prone areas. The inclusion of women in resistance building initiatives is also crucial,” he said.

Mr. Isaac also suggested that representatives of local bodies include mapping of drains and canals in the preparation against high tide flooding. Huge quantities of silt had reached canals and backwaters following the massive floods in 2018, he said.

Hibi Eden, MP, expressed doubts on whether scientific studies were conducted to assess the impact of the 2018 floods on the lives of inland fishing communities in Ernakulam. Flooding was not a problem limited to rural areas but had emerged as an issue in cities too, he said.

