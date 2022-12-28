Innovative project for Ayurvedic palliative care at doorstep to be launched at Mulavukad in Ernakulam

December 28, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST

KOCHI

Patients in need of palliative care and their family members and bystanders facing mental and physical exhaustion in Mulavukad panchayat have something to cheer about.

Karuthal, an innovative project by the panchayat for extending Ayurveda-based palliative care at the doorstep, is set to be inaugurated next month. The first-of-its-kind project in the district will be rolled out on a pilot basis and will be implemented by the Government Ayurveda Dispensary, Vallarpadam.

The panchayat has allocated ₹1.50 lakh for the pilot project, which has been approved by the District Planning Committee. It is likely to get significantly more allocation in the next financial year.

“This is a novel project and comprises a package of Yoga, meditation, physiotherapy, Panchakarma treatment, and psychological counselling, besides provision of medicines. Yoga and meditation have already been introduced, and the rest of the services will be fully implemented once the project is inaugurated next month. This is perhaps the only such project where the benefits of palliative care are being extended to the family members of patients as well,” said Sheeja S., medical officer, Government Ayurveda Dispensary, Vallarpadam.

A survey conducted in the panchayat by a palliative nurse engaged by the local body with the help of ASHA workers showed that the panchayat had around 250 patients, including the aged, in need of palliative care of varying degrees.

Initially, the service will be offered for 15 days a month by a dedicated team comprising the medical officer, a Yoga trainer engaged by the National Ayush Mission, a physiotherapist, an ASHA worker, a palliative nurse, and a counsellor with master’s degree in psychiatry.

“Among the 250 persons identified for palliative care, not all are in need of critical care. So, visiting five or 10 households a day will be sufficient to cover the entire lot of critical patients in 15 days,” said Dr. Sheeja.

The decision to extend counselling to family members and bystanders of critically-ill and bedridden patients was taken in view of the near social ostracism-like situation that they encounter as they often have to keep away from social gatherings on account of their role as caregivers.

The Panchakarma treatment now being offered to women alone will be extended to men as well once the new block, including the outpatient wing, at the dispensary is opened.