Innovative models key to building cities of the future, says Pinarayi

Adopting innovative and sustainable models of urban development and design hold the key to building cities of the future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking online after inaugurating Bodhi, a two-day national urban development conclave, organised at Bolghatty Palace and Island Resort in Kochi by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Association of Municipalities and Development Authorities (AMDA), he called upon stakeholders to adopt modes like land pooling and transferable development rights (TDR) for urban development projects.

Public-private partnerships

“This and public-private partnerships will help the government save funds and avoid complex legal formalities while furthering the cause of town planning. The Kerala Town and Country Planning Act 2016 has the provision for these and the government has begun framing rules and guidelines,” he added.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve spoke of how Kochi was fast turning into a hub of development activities involving IT development, second phase of Kochi Metro, Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and GIFT City. Care ought to be given for sustainable and planned development since Kochi is flanked by the sea and the backwaters, he said.

Problems from urbanisation

In his keynote address, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said Kerala will create a model for planned urban development. “There is urgent need to rope in technology to solve problems that arise due to urbanisation. Increasing consumerism is causing lifestyle diseases, individualism and environmental degradation which has in turn worsened pollution and problems associated with garbage disposal.”

The chairman of the High-Level Committee on Urban Planning of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Keshav Varma presented the theme of the conclave – ‘Reinventing urban development through emerging tools and techniques’. Kochi has immense potential to position itself as a global city, he added.

GCDA chairman K. Chandran Pillai said smart cities and digitalisation alone were insufficient for urban development. Ordinary people must be taken into confidence. GCDA founder chairman S. Krishnakumar was honoured at the function.