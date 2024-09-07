ADVERTISEMENT

Innovative ideas sought for plastic waste management solutions in Ernakulam

Published - September 07, 2024 12:56 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Haritha Keralam Mission has plans to explore ideas that will help in generating value-added products after recycling of plastic waste sorted and classified by the Haritha Karma Sena in Ernakulam.

The innovative ideas emerging out of the hackathon involving young talents on college campuses will be considered while formulating the plan. The initial ideas include setting up processing or recycling units in the district to generate value-added products, according to officials of the mission.

The theme of the national-level idea hackathon is ‘Innovative Approaches to Circular Economy in Plastic and Electronic Waste’. It is being hosted by the Institution Innovation Council at Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, in collaboration with the Nava Kerala Mission and Suchitwa Mission.

Innovative minds will get a chance to present novel concepts for waste utilisation, process enhancements, engineering solutions, and technical advancements to facilitate waste-to-wealth transformation. They need to recognise valuable resources and products within waste streams and propose specialised, innovative and multidimensional solutions. The aim is to add value to supply chains and explore or develop new market opportunities.

The mission officials pointed out that innovative solutions in the areas of plastic and e-waste management would be presented before local bodies across the State for implementation. The best idea in the categories of plastic waste management and e-waste management will receive a cash incentive of ₹50,000 each.

