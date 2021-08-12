Innovative floating pontoons arrive at Water Metro jetties

KOCHI

They enable convenient and safe boarding and de-boarding, irrespective of high or low tide

Even as the first Water Metro ferry, which is undergoing basin trials at the Cochin Shipyard, is getting ready trials, prior to commencing service on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route, floating pontoons have arrived at the terminals on either end.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the ₹747-crore Water Metro will have concrete floating pontoons at all boat jetties. They enable convenient and safe boarding and de-boarding, irrespective of high or low tide, said a press release from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

Aluminium gangways will connect each Water Metro jetty to the pontoons, for ‘easy transition’. Pontoon systems are widely used in western countries, but this will be the first-of-its-kind in India to be implemented in a public water transport system. The pontoons for the Water Metro are designed and manufactured by Marinetek, Finland (and assembled at Cherthala). A total of 64 such berths will be readied at the 38 Water Metro jetties.

Advantages

Pontoons are especially convenient for aged and disabled passengers, since the boarding level will always be at the same level as the boat deck, irrespective of tidal variations. A person with motor disability on a wheelchair can thus board the ferry without assistance. It will be the first time in the country that a water transport system is complying with the Rights of People with Disability Act (RPwD Act).

The size of pontoons are 20 m x 4.8 m, with provisions for water and electricity supply, ferry chargers, passenger and navigation lighting, and passenger information and surveillance systems. Apart from practical benefits, the floating concrete pontoons have significant advantages over conventional fixed jetties, since they are economical and have low maintenance cost.

After the final trials, testing, and mandatory certification, the first ferry will shortly be handed over to KMRL for service trials. KMRL managing director K.R. Jyothilal had visited the Cochin Shipyard a week ago to evaluate the progress of the construction of Water Metro ferries. A detailed review of the electric hybrid propulsion, navigation and communication systems installed on board the vessels was also done.

The Water Metro project is set to become the largest organised water transport system in the world, and it will be a game changer in the water transport sector, connecting various islands, providing islanders with a unique and modern mobility solution connecting mainland Kochi, the metro agency said.

To a larger extent, the project will impact the socio-economic status of islanders with direct and indirect jobs. In addition, there is huge prospect for promoting tourism, it added.