Innocent’s assets worth ₹2.93 crore

Innocent, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, who filed his nomination papers on Saturday before the Ernakulam District Collector, declared assets worth ₹2.93 crore.
His wife Alice Innocent has assets worth ₹41.33 lakh. They have ₹15,000 in hand. Besides, Innocent owns non-agricultural land worth ₹1.72 crore, while his wife has property valued at ₹25 lakh.
Innocent has a house measuring 8,570 sq ft at Irinjalakuda. The property is valued at ₹2.32 crore.
The actor-politician has liabilities to the tune of ₹6.70 lakh in terms of car loans.
He has gold worth ₹2.24 lakh, while his wife has gold worth ₹18.88 lakh.
