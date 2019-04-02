Kochi

Innocent’s assets worth ₹2.93 crore

Innocent, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, who filed his nomination papers on Saturday before the Ernakulam District Collector, declared assets worth ₹2.93 crore.

His wife Alice Innocent has assets worth ₹41.33 lakh. They have ₹15,000 in hand. Besides, Innocent owns non-agricultural land worth ₹1.72 crore, while his wife has property valued at ₹25 lakh.

Innocent has a house measuring 8,570 sq ft at Irinjalakuda. The property is valued at ₹2.32 crore.

The actor-politician has liabilities to the tune of ₹6.70 lakh in terms of car loans.

He has gold worth ₹2.24 lakh, while his wife has gold worth ₹18.88 lakh.

