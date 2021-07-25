INL activists clash at Kochi

KOCHI

25 July 2021 12:37 IST

The internal conflicts in the Indian National League took an ugly turn on Sunday when two sections of the party workers clashed outside a hotel in Kochi on Sunday.

The conflict that began at the State committee meeting, between the two factions in the party, was extended to the streets. The State Minister Ashamed Devarkoil was also present at the meeting. No one was injured in the incidents.

As the State committee meeting ended up in street fight, the party leadership cancelled the State secretariat meeting, which was scheduled to be held on the day. There were allegations that the party leadership had sold the PSC member post for money. The allegations had culminated in the party leadership initiating disciplinary action against some of its functionaries.

Earlier, there were complaints that the meeting was convened in violation of the COVID protocol. Later police intervened to disperse the warring factions of the party and restored peace.