Injured flamingo rescued

A Greater Flamingo, which was found injured at Kandakadavu near Chellanam, was rescued on Sunday.

The bird was spotted by some members of the Nature Club Team, Kumbalanghi, who took it to a private veterinary care facility in the city.

The left wing of the bird was found fractured and in a necrotised condition with less blood supply to lower area. It was administered antibiotics, painkillers and drips, said S. Sunilkumar, the veterinary surgeon who treated the bird.

The bird was stabilised and a temporary wing bandage was applied. Once the condition improves, intramedullary pinning for repairing the broken bone will be carried out. Otherwise, the injured wing may have to be amputated, the doctor said.

The bird might have got entangled in some nylon strings drawn across the shrimp farms and fractured its wings, said N.X. Robin, a member of the club, who was involved in the rescue operations.

At the same time, R. Mahesh, a birder from Thripunithura, had spotted the sick bird in the area a couple of days ago. The bird was returned to the place after being treated at a veterinary hospital. Three more individuals of the species are still there in the area, said Mr. Mahesh.

Four birds of the species had reached the area a few months ago. They might have travelled all the way from Gujrat to Kochi and are likely to return shortly, said a birder.

The bird was shifted to the animal rescue centre of the Forest and Wildlife Department at Kodanad.