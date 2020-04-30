Initiatives launched to ensure vegetable availability

Two new initiatives to ensure availability of vegetables and fruits were launched here on Thursday by the Agriculture Department as it prepared for possible shortage of food materials in the future. The first involves cultivation of land available with public institutions, including schools, and the other is a challenge to small unit holders to cultivate vegetables for their own use.

A.K. Shereef, Chief Executive Officer, Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK), said the council had launched sale of farming kits comprising grow bags and other inputs to encourage homestead farmers. The kits are now available at the VFPCK headquarters at Kakkanad, and efforts are on to make them available at district centres. The initial target was to sell around 5,000 kits, said the official. The sales programme was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar at Thripunithura. Besides grow bags, the ₹250-kits comprise seeds, organic fertilisers, coconut pith compost as well as neem oil and pseudomonas. While these kits will be useful for those engaged in cultivating small areas, those cultivating larger areas may buy the ₹600-kit comprising other materials.

The VFPCK has said organisations or groups ordering not less than 30 kits will have the kits delivered at their place in and around Kochi Corporation area. Those interested may contact 9497713883.

The kits for the vegetable challenge campaign are in addition to the five lakh saplings and seed packs made available by the VFPCK earlier in April. The Minister also inaugurated the campaign to cultivate public land at Aluva on Thursday.