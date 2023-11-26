Initiative to tackle menace of plastic trash polluting Arabian Sea yields results

November 26, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

A unique environment conservation initiative to tackle the menace of plastic trash polluting the Arabian Sea, by engaging fishermen in the recovery process, seems to be yielding results at the Munambam harbour.

Around three tonnes of plastic have been recovered from nearly 20-km off the Munambam coast by fishermen over the past two-and-a-half months as part of the ‘Drive to recover ocean plastic’ project launched by Aluva-based NGO PlanatEarth in association with Pallipuram panchayat. Nearly 300 fishing boat operators have joined hands in an attempt to remove plastic waste. The fishermen are provided an incentive of ₹50 for each sack of plastic recovered and brought to the shore.

“Though the project was officially launched in April, plastic recovery began by August-end in view of the trawling ban. An estimated 300 kg to 400 kg of plastic waste in various forms are brought to the Munambam harbour by fishermen, who venture into the sea for fishing. The collected waste is sorted at our collection hub and sent for recycling and use as refuse derived fuel in cement factories,” said Sooraj Abraham, founder of PlanatEarth.

The organisation was among the three NGOs selected by HCL Foundation for the 2023 edition of its flagship programme, HCL Grant, which supports pioneering work in sustainable rural development in India.

The partners in the programme have adopted a twin strategy to ensure that the presence of plastic waste in the ocean is minimised. “Besides working closely with boat operators and workers, we also organise awareness programmes among shopowners to avoid dumping of waste into the sea,” said Sooraj Ramani Ajayan, president of Pallipuram panchayat. He added that the initiative had helped reduce plastic waste off Munambam coast. “Such an intervention was long awaited in view of threats posed by plastic pollution,” he added.