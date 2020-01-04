Kochi

Initiative to reclaim city’s public space

City-based band Perfume performing at the “Open Space Street” event at Jos Junction in the city on Saturday.

The emphasis on regaining public space for safe use by pedestrians and those who commute by public transport in the city was evident on Saturday evening, as Cochin Smart Missions Limited (CSML) and Kochi Corporation organised an event titled “Open Space Street”, at the newly-paved walkway at Jos Junction.

Mayor Soumini Jain spoke of how similar initiatives must be launched across the city where public space had been lost to illegal vendors, encroachers, and haphazardly parked vehicles. People had a duty to protect such open spaces, said T.J. Vinod, MLA. Speakers, including the CEO of CSML, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, said that such initiatives would help regain the past glory of Jos Jn where the agency had opened an open plaza to enable interaction among people.

Later, Perfume, a city-based band, staged performances blending essences of folk, funk and rock.

