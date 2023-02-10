Infrastructure projects figure prominently in GCDA’s annual report

February 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Resurfacing and beautification of the 3.2-km Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road figured prominently among the infrastructure projects of the Great Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in the annual progress report released by Chairman K. Chandran Pillai here on Friday.

The GCDA, which owns the road, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for making the road pedestrian-friendly at an investment of around ₹20 crore. The idea is to convert it into a model road.

The road is in excellent condition except at junctions thanks, to heavy traffic and poor restoration of the road surface by utility providers after digging it up for laying pipelines or cables. Such junctions would be modified with government assistance to smoothen traffic by April, said Mr. Pillai.

The GCDA has initiated steps to secure ₹95 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in the State Budget to complete land acquisition and undertake the construction of the Chilavannoor bund road. The road extending from Thykoodam to M.G. Road is meant to reduce traffic on S.A. Road.

The annual report proposes a city square in 470 cents owned by the GCDA at Manapattyparambu in Kaloor. It will feature a shopping mall, multiplex, office space, convention centre, and outdoor recreational spaces. A technical expert committee appointed to develop the concept has recommended a demand survey for which an agency will be shortly appointed.

A ₹136-crore project for setting up a promenade linking the Periyar with Aluva town and creatively utilising the abandoned banks of the river has been submitted to the Aluva municipality and the Tourism Minister for inclusion in the State Budget. The project report includes a design after conducting field verification of both sides of the river and proposes to change the face of the town.

An innovative multi-purpose hall, with space for sports and public gathering, has been proposed on 22 cents in Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat.

An architect has been shortlisted for designing the modernisation of the old Marine Drive shopping complex into a world-class shopping mall. Steps are under way to issue the work order and sign the agreement.

A proposal worth ₹30 crore has been submitted to the State government for remodelling the dilapidated Ambedkar Stadium into a sports city spread over seven acres with the assistance of the Sports department. The GCDA has earmarked ₹20 lakh towards preliminary work and designing. The construction of the initial playing spaces by pulling down the existing gallery will start in the next financial year.

The Kaloor market will be modernised using ₹5.87 crore allocated by Cochin Smart Mission Limited and will be thrown open to the public in less than five months.

The GCDA staff quarters spread across Elamkulam village and Gandhi Nagar will be modernised at an investment of ₹80 lakh. The resurfacing work of Mattancherry BOT bridge at a cost of ₹40 lakh will be completed by the end of February.