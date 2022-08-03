Infrastructure development programme for Aluva Seed Farm to be launched on Thursday

August 03, 2022 18:58 IST

Retaining walls, boat jetty, and approach road to be constructed

A slew of projects to improve infrastructure at the more-than-a-century-old Aluva Seed Farm, which is surrounded by the Periyar, will be launched on Thursday.

Retaining walls, boat jetty, approach road from Kalady-Desam road to Thoonakkadavu, and a bridge across Thoonakkadavu ferry to the seed farm are among the projects that will be launched by Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad, said an official of the Department of Agriculture.

The Aluva Seed Farm, which was opened as a model centre for agriculture, is one of India’s first organic seed farms and has been promoting local farm products to ensure food security. An irrigation canal for the farm, restrooms for workers, and a watch tower are among the other projects.

The official said the Cochin Shipyard had offered to fund a boat for the farm. Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas said work to achieve total carbon-neutrality for the farm, including installation of solar panels, would be launched. The possibility of attracting tourists to the farm, which is scenically set, is also being considered as part of the modernisation project and strengthening of farm activities, he added.

A boat jetty at the main entry to the seed farm, increasing seed and seedling production, and expanding mixed organic agriculture are some of the other programmes envisaged. The Aluva Seed Farm has also been helping conservation of several varieties of rice varieties like Manuratna, Black Njavara, Raktasali, Japan Violet, Vyttila 10 variety of pokkali rice, and rice from Assam Comolsol and Aghoniboara, the official added.

There is also a live demonstration farm where several other local varieties of rice are planted, including Vadakkan Vellarikhaima.

While the Aluva farm is expected to achieve carbon-neutrality in a short time, the government has chosen a farm each in all districts to launch projects to achieve total net-zero emission. The government farm at Okkal, near Perumbavoor, is one of them.