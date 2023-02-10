Information Commissioner warns of stringent action against delay in responding to RTI queries

February 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Action will be taken on 12 complaints in which the reply given to applications submitted on the basis of the Right to Information (RTI) Act was wrong, State Information Commissioner K.L. Vivekanandan has said.

The reply was also given late, he said at a hearing held at Government Guest House, Ernakulam, on Friday. Public information officers at the 12 offices will be given a chance to submit explanation. The final action-taken order would be issued after that, he said. The commission had considered 20 complaints by those who had sought information from various offices under the RTI Act.

Mr. Vivekanandan said stringent action would be taken against those responsible for delay in submission of reply to RTI applications. For each day after the mandatory period for submission of reply, a penalty of ₹250 will be imposed. The maximum penalty for such violations is ₹25,000. The response to the 12 complaints was either delayed or wrong, he said.

The Commissioner pointed out that the response to a query on action taken against a fake counselling centre was given after four months. The person who was running the centre had absconded by then, he said.

Mr. Vivekanandan said seat belt compliance had gone up after the authorities started imposing a penalty of ₹1,000. Similarly, the delay in responding to RTI queries could be checked by imposing fine on the officials concerned, he said.